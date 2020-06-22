By Trend

Latvia is interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan in transport and logistics sector, Dainis Garančs, Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan told Trend.

"We are interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan in the transport and logistics sector, which would be mutually beneficial. There are good opportunities to develop the transit potential of our countries by cooperating in the Eurasian transport networks and using both rail and air transport," he said.

Garančs pointed out that Latvia and Azerbaijan have a great potential for cooperation, which is still not fully used.

"It is important to develop cooperation in various fields. Entrepreneurs from both countries will have to look for new forms of cooperation. For facilitating bilateral trade, it might be necessary to assist businesses in finding new partners," said the ambassador.

He went on to add that one of the highest priorities is cooperation in the education field.

"Latvia is interested to develop direct contacts between educational and research institutions of both countries, promoting the mobility of students, researchers and academic staff, exchange of information and experience, as well as implementation of joint projects. We support cooperation between higher education and research institutions of both countries within the framework of the EU programs "Erasmus+" and "Horizon 2020" as well as other future initiatives. As a practical example of direct contacts development, I can mention the videoconference "Customs and Border Management at the Current Pandemic Times: Main Challenges and Opportunities" which took place on 8th of May and was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Customs Academy and the International Business and Customs Institute of Riga Technical University," said Garančs.

He noted that after the epidemiological situation improvement, the two countries will work to further develop co-operation in the field of tourism.

"For the people of Azerbaijan it could interesting to open the eco and health tourism opportunities offered by Latvia," said the envoy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz