The Azerbaijani State Migration Service appealed to the foreigners and stateless people residing in Azerbaijan in connection with the tightening of the special quarantine regime, the Service told Trend.

In accordance with the measures set within the resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated June 19, 2020 on tightening the quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5 in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts, the following information is brought to the attention of foreigners and stateless people in connection with the activity of the State Migration Service:

- the activity of regional migration departments located in the abovementioned territories is limited; relevant documents are received and the documents are issued through the ASAN Service Centers;

- the submission of appropriate medical certificates when applying for permits for temporary and permanent residence (it is necessary to provide appropriate medical certificates while receiving the permit certificates) is not required;

- assessment of the knowledge of foreigners for getting a permanent residence permit about their rights and obligations envisaged by the laws of the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as the state language, is postponed;

- the foreigners who have valid residence permits and have no reason to extend these permits, as well as legal representatives (parents, etc.) of foreigners older 16 years old, should contact the Service in e-form in connection with the extension period of temporary stay;

- foreigners may send their proposals, statements and complaints regarding migration issues via https://www.migration.gov.az/contacts/letter

The foreigners who wish to temporarily leave their place of residence during the abovementioned period must send an SMS to number 8103 to obtain permission.

In this case, after figure 1 (2), respectively, and the abbreviations in accordance with the status of stay and residence in the country - OYQ (registration at the place of stay), MOM (duration of temporary stay), MYI (permit for temporary residence) or DYI (permit for permanent stay), the number of the relevant document is indicated and an SMS is sent to the number 8103.

Abbreviations must be written by the English letters. For example, a foreigner temporarily residing in the country should write 2MYI, the number of the document (for example, 2MYI0123456) and send an SMS to the number 8103 to leave the place of residence to purchase food. The process is explained in the video instruction at the following link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky3atuigS2I).

To obtain the number of relevant documents, foreigners registered at the place of stay, as well as regarding whom the decisions were made to extend the period of temporary stay, may use the electronic service "Status of applications" (https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track) on the official website of the State Migration Service.

In this case, it is important to enter the passport number, date of birth and information about citizenship. A foreigner may leave the place of residence and stay only after receiving a positive response.

While moving, the foreigners must have an identity document (passport or other document for crossing the border).

Foreigners should give preference to the e-services (transition to e-services https://eservice.migration.gov.az/?lang=ru.

Moreover, the Service stressed that the stay in the country of foreigners whose temporary stay has already been extended by 60 days (by making payment of the corresponding state fee) is considered legal without additional appeal and payment of the state fee until the restrictions on movement applied at the state border are lifted.

For more information, please contact the Call Center (012) 919.

