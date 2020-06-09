By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated three new modular hospitals, president’s press service reports on June 9.

The new modular hospital complexes were opened in Baku’s Bilga district, in Sumgayit city and in Saray district of Absheron region and are attached to Bilga city hospital No.28, Sumgayit city hospital No.1 and Saray district main hospital respectively.

These three-storey hospital complexes are ready for use with a total of 100 rooms and 200 beds, equipped with a centralized oxygen generation system. All needed conditions exist in the hospital.

Modular hospitals play a very important role in combating the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

The first modular hospital was opened in the capital on May 7 this year. The construction and installation of the first modular hospital complex was completed within three weeks, and it operates under the Clinical Medical Center No 1.

Six more complexes are planned to be built and put into operation in the regions.

With the installation of modular hospitals, the country's healthcare system will have an additional 2,000 beds.

---

