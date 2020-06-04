Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated several new projects in Aghjabadi, president’s official website reported on June 3.

First, Aliyev attended the opening of the "ASAN Service” center in Aghjabadi.

Presidential aide, Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed Aliyev about the center.

The head of state launched the center. After viewing the center, President Ilham Aliyev met with the ASAN volunteers.

The president also attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewerage systems in the city of Aghjabadi.

Furthermore, he attended a ceremony to launch grain harvest in farmer Nizami Huseynov`s planting area in Hindarkh settlement of Aghjabadi region.

story wil be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz