By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has held a ceremony to receive medical aid brought by China to Azerbaijan to help the country's fight against COVID-19, the ministry's press service reported.

As part of the ceremony held on May 21, Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov and Ambassador of China Guo Min signed "Delivery Acts on the provision of the second and third sets of medical devices by the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic."

The third set of anti-epidemic drugs include 5,000 epidemic detection tests, 10 non-invasive artificial respirators, 3,500 sets of medical protective clothing, 600,000 disposable medical masks, 50,000 medical KN95 masks.

Earlier, on 2 April, Azerbaijan received the first set of the anti-epidemic devices sent by the Chinese government.

The event was addressed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China Guo Min.

Ramiz Hasanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, noted that the holding of another event at the Foreign Ministry on the delivery of the next set of medical supplies by the Chinese Government to the Government of Azerbaijan in the fight against the new coronavirus is an indicator of beneficial relations between the two countries.

In her speech, Chinese Ambassador Guo Min expressed sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry for organizing the handover ceremony of the second and third sets of anti-epidemic drugs brought to Azerbaijan by the Chinese Government.

In turn, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov thanked China for its support to Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of uniting the efforts of the international community against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a global health crisis.

The Chinese ambassador also congratulated Azerbaijan and its people on the forthcoming Republic Day celebrated on May 28 and wished eternal friendship between China and Azerbaijan.

