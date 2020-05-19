Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev on May 18, Azerbaijani presidential press-service reported.

During the conversation, the presidents highlighted the work done in combating the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged views on measures taken in this regard at the border checkpoints between the two countries on the conditions of mutual coordination.

Emphasizing the successful development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in all areas, the presidents also discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

---

