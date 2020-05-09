By Trend

In accordance with the rules envisaged by the Azerbaijani Law on Environmental Impact Assessment, when assessing the impact on the environment by enterprises disposing and processing safe and hazardous waste, as well as designing of the structures and landfills, an appropriate document subject to the mandatory state expertise must be drawn up, Trend reports.

The corresponding issue has been outlined in the amendment to the law on industrial and household waste, discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on May 8.

In accordance with the proposed amendment, the third and sixth parts are added into the seventh article of this law.

The amendments imply the following:

- if the facilities envisaged in the third part of this article (residential buildings, enterprises, structures during the operation of which waste is generated) comply with environmental requirements on environmental impact indicators, an environmental impact assessment document is not required during the reconstruction of these facilities or the replacement of their facilities and equipment. However, the appropriate changes are made in the documents (permissible limits of waste, permissible limit of wastewater, environmental passport), issued for these facilities by a structure determined by the corresponding executive body given the requirements of legal acts, technical acts related to the environment protection;

- if the conditions of use of the abovementioned facilities do not meet the environmental requirements on environmental impact indicators or in case of application of technologies and technological methods differing from those envisaged in the initial draft, it is necessary to re-evaluate the environmental impact on them;

- in case of detecting transboundary impact during the environmental impact assessment of the facilities envisaged in the third part of this article, the issues of transboundary impact assessment in connection with these facilities are resolved in accordance with international treaties, in which one of the sides is Azerbaijan.

Following the discussions, the amendments were put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.