The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Voice of Vietnam news agency.

At the handover ceremony held on Apr.28 at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hanoi, Chairman of the Friendship Association Nghiem Vu Khai said the gift comes from the heart of former Vietnamese students in Azerbaijan, who want to share the difficulties with the Azerbaijani people.

He added that on Apr. 26, the association collected 25 million Vietnamese dongs (more than $1,000) to help three Azerbaijani citizens who lost their jobs in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island due to the impact of the COVID-19.

In turn, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov thanked the Vietnamese people in general and the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association in particular for the meaningful present. He also expressed confidence that the two countries will overcome difficulties and reap success in the fight against the epidemic.

