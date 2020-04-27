By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 28. Fog is predicted in the morning. North-west wind will be followed by the south-west one.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +12-14 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, +12-14 °C at night, +15-17 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country’s regions. Hail is expected in some places. Fog is predicted at night, and in the morning. West wind will increase in some areas.

The temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-7°C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz