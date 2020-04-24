By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 25. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 °C at night, 11-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-9 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 to 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent.

Foggy weather is expected in the country’s regions. Snow will fall in mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 3-7°C at night, 11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 to + 3 °C in the daytime, and -3-8 °C at night.

