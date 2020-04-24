By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Dmytro Kuleba have discussed novel coronavirus pandemic and bilateral relations during a telephone conversation held on April 23, the official website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

“The sides highlighted the importance of further exploring tourism opportunities, noting the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sphere. Both officials agreed to continue developing cooperation in this area, including the relevant activities of GUAM in the tourism sphere,” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the ministers exchanged views on various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the cooperation within international organizations.

Strengthening of bilateral ties, including the cooperation in economic, trade, and transport spheres were also emphasized by the ministers.

“They expressed the certainty that the high-level meetings held and the arrangements reached during the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Azerbaijan would contribute to the deepening of the bilateral cooperation between the two states,” MFA reported.

Minister Dmytro Kuleba accepted Elmar Mammadyarov’s invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

Note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Azerbaijan on December 16-17, 2020. During the visit, the sides signed bilateral documents such as Protocol of Intent between Ganja and Odessa, an Agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between Guba and Truskavets, Agreement on cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine on the conditions of doing business.

It should be noted that Ukraine is one of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners. Most of Azerbaijan's energy exports to Ukraine are oil and oil products. The issue of the transportation of Azerbaijani liquefied gas to Ukraine was also resolved in 2011.

One of the most important areas of mutual cooperation is to provide additional trade routes between the two countries. One of the most important regional cooperation projects in this regard is the International Trans-Caspian Transportation Route.

In addition, regularly organized in the capitals of both countries, the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Business Forums play an important role in this area.

Ukraine also defends Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

