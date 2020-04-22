A special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan revealed some problems in formation of digital electronic services, but thanks to the selflessness of IT specialists of certain public and private structures, it is possible to overcome the situation, President of the Azerbaijan Internet Forum Osman Gunduz told local media.

“Our e-government sector is doing its best to prepare emergency IT solutions in a short period of time and ensuring sustainability,” Gunduz said.

“In accordance with the president’s decree and decisions, electronic services were tested and they were prepared for any possible situation,” Gunduz added. “To increase digital literacy and the massive use of electronic services, the government is taking the necessary measures.”

“For many years we talked about digitalization, remote work, distant education, telemedicine,” he said. “Presently, we have no choice. We just must do it. Global crises are cyclical. But we should understand that the situation , which we are now experiencing, will change our future fundamentally."

“Some 65 percent of the internet market is controlled by state operators, the telecommunications infrastructure is also mainly owned by the state,” Gunduz said. “A special quarantine regime has shown that these spheres need radical reforms.”

“The problems with digitalization in education, especially at universities, have become more acute,” president of the Azerbaijan Internet Forum said. “The importance of distance learning, as well as the use of distance learning in full-time and part-time, was confirmed. New technologies have been introduced. The current situation has once again emphasized the importance of small and medium-sized businesses, the services sector, logistics and delivery, as well as e-commerce.”

“Mobile communication operators could prepare a separate package of mobile calls for health workers operating in the field of preventing the spread of coronavirus and other specialists in this sphere, and do it for free in a special regime,” he said.

“For mobile communication operators and providers, it is necessary to take free and preferential measures within the special regime for pensioners,” Gunduz said. “Our IPTV and cable television operators may offer free access to all television channels for all their customers who must stay at home during the special quarantine regime.”

“Mobile communication operators and providers may prepare joint internet packages with the Ministry of Education or universities and provide them for free or on preferential terms during a special regime for students and pupils receiving distance learning services at home,” president of the Azerbaijan Internet Forum said. “Traffic may be free for resources that students often use.”

“Mobile communication operators may give access to limited services by saving monthly payments to help people work at home,” Gunduz said.

“Mobile communication operators and providers may solve the problem with free traffic for all resources (Skype, WhatsApp and others) that allow communicating in audio and video mode using internet connection in a special regime,” he said.

“AzInTelecom Data Center may offer free solutions for video communications between state agencies and citizens by using its resources and capabilities,” Gunduz said. “Mobile communication operators and providers may provide free calls and internet services to those who are quarantined during the special regime.”

“IT companies with electronic document management may now provide their solutions, as well as other IT solutions, solutions for a big volume of data to the public and private sectors for free or at a discount,” Gunduz said.