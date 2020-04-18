By Trend

Allocation of $5 million by the Azerbaijani government to fight the coronavirus in Iran has caused a great positive resonance in the country, Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told Trend.



According to Jahangirzadeh, Azerbaijan and Iran have more than 750 kilometers of land border, and it is natural that every event affects the relations between the two countries.

Jahangirzadeh added that such events lead to increased cooperation and rapprochement between the two countries. The peoples and states never forget each other's needs in their difficult days, and the tragedy of the spread of the coronavirus is no exception.

"We have witnessed the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity in contacts and talks between high-ranking officials. Undoubtedly, these difficult days will be over. Mutual visits of citizens of the two countries will return to normal," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 79,400 people have been infected, 4,958 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 54,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

