By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s has airlifted 15,000 citizens from coronavirus-hit countries via special charter flights so far, presidential aide, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during the briefing of the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8.

Those evacuated to Azerbaijan have been quarantined, Hajiyev said.

"We also thank our citizens who are abroad for understanding. Despite the closed borders, there are exceptional cases. For example, over the last two days, the deceased were transported from Russia on the basis of the principle of humanism and as a result of the considered appeals from the relatives," Hajiyev said.

He added that the country's diplomatic missions abroad are in constant contact with the Azerbaijanis staying there.

“Citizens who need help are supported by our diplomatic missions while students - by the Ministry of Education.”