By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service has appealed to foreign citizens residing in the country, Trend reports referring to the service.

According to the report, the Service prepared a video instruction for the foreigners and persons without citizenship residing in Azerbaijan so that they can easily find the appropriate document number, which must be sent via SMS to the 8103 number for obtaining a permit to leave the home.

For more information, a working call center is available at "919" round the clock.

The links to the video instruction are as follows:

1. https://youtu.be/VX8z7K8b7zA (in Azerbaijani)

2. https://youtu.be/dvwyzCxmDt0 (with Russian subtitles)

3. https://youtu.be/IQXN1NK8qmU (with English subtitles).

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a decision on the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz