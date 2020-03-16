By Trend

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Georgia continues to render necessary assistance to Azerbaijani citizens, who want to return from Europe to the country through Turkey and Georgia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Georgia organized the transportation of 30 more Azerbaijani citizens, who have returned from Europe, from Sarp customs checkpoint on the border of Turkey with Georgia to Red Bridge customs checkpoint on special buses, Trend reports.

They will pass special check-up and in the case of necessity, will be quarantined for 14-28 days.

Previously, 30 Azerbaijani citizens returned to the country with the assistance of the embassy.

A hotline has been created at the embassy: +995 577 06 50 50

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz