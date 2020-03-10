By Trend

The new composition of the Disciplinary Commission of the Parliament of Azerbaijan has been determined, Trend reports on Mar. 10.

The decision was signed by the Speaker of the Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

The following people joined the commission: Fazail Agamaly, Nurlan Hasanov, Afet Hasanova, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Eldar Ibrahimov, Nasib Mahamaliyev, Hikmat Mammadov, Mashhur Mammadov, Sattar Mehbaliyev, Madar Musayev and Nizami Safarov.

