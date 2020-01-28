By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 29. Light fog will be observed in some places in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, and +10-12 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 to 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. It will be foggy at night, and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will range from -2 to +3 at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -1 to -6 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

