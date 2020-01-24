By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed a Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2020.

The document provides for the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, the holding of joint combat training events and the exchange of best practices, as well as other important issues between the two countries.

The Plan was signed during the meeting between Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and his counterpart Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi on January 21.

During the meeting, the two sided held a thorough exchange of views on the various areas of military cooperation, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the parties noted the importance of mutual support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The sides emphasized that the development of bilateral military cooperation will contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region.

On the same day, Hasanov met with Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze as part of the official visit of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry delegation to Georgia.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the development of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations is based on friendship and mutual trust. It was also emphasized that periodic working meetings and reciprocal visits by heads of state encourage strengthening of relations between the countries.

The parties further underlined that these relations, which meet mutual interests, serve to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.

It was once again noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia, as countries opposing terrorism and separatism, should develop military cooperation and provide mutual support in these matters.

Earlier, Hasanov and ex-Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria signed a bilateral military agreement for 2019 during the trilateral ministerial meeting of Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministers held in Gabala in June 2019.

The two countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway, the TRACECA, the BSEC. Regional military and security alliance of Georgia and Azerbaijan develops along NATO's Partnership for Peace Program and the common protection of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with Turkey.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are also among the four founding members of GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development established in 1997.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has described the relations as "whoever opposes Azerbaijan or Georgia is an enemy of both our countries."

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

