The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has revealed a list of candidates who will participate in early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in the country, Trend reports Dec. 27.

The list of the candidates approved at the party’s board meeting held Dec. 27 is as follows:

Vasif Talibov - Sharur-Sadarak constituency #1

Isa Habibbayli - Sharur constituency #2

Eldar Ibrahimov – Nakhchivan city constituency #4

Siyavush Novruzov - Shahbuz-Babak constituency #5

Ulviyya Hamzayeva - Julfa-Babak constituency #6

Jabi Guliyev - Ordubad-Julfa constituency #7

Kubra Aliyarlı - First Binagadi constituency #8

Kamaladdin Gafarov – Second Binagadi constituency #9

Anar Aliyev - Third Binagadi constituency #10

Aydin Huseynov - Garadagh constituency #11

Sabina Khasiyeva - Garadagh -Binagadi-Yasamal constituency #12

Rauf Aliyev - Khazar - Pirallahi constituency #13

Shafag Ahmadova - Khazar constituency #14

Rauf Naghiyev – First Yasamal constituency #15

Ilham Safarov – Second Yasamal constituency #16

Elnur Allahverdiyev – Third Yasamal constituency #17

Khudagulu Rzayev - Narimanov-Nizami constituency #18

Hikmet Mammadov – First Narimanov constituency #19

Nihad Allahyarli - Second Narimanov constituency #20

Malahat Ibrahimgizi – First Nasimi constituency #21

Sarraf Huseynov - Second Nasimi constituency #22

Elnur Rahimov - Nasimi-Sabail constituency #23

Elnur Mustafayev – First Nizami constituency #24

Sadagat Valiyeva - Second Nizami constituency #25

Afag Hajiyeva - First Sabunchu constituency #26

Aliabbas Salahzade - Second Sabunchu constituency #27

Khatira Jabbarova - Third Sabunchu constituency #28

Aytan Huseynova - Sabail constituency #29

Sevinj Fataliyeva – First Surakhani constituency #30

Nizamaddin Aghjayev – Second Surakhani constituency #31

Afet Hasanova - Third Surakhani constituency #32

Huseynbala Miralamov - First Khatai constituency #33

Mikhail Zabelin – Second Khatai constituency #34

Turan Aliyev - Third Khatai constituency #35

Kanan Rzayev – Fourth Khatai constituency #36

Parvin Karimzade – First Nizami (Ganja) constituency #37

Nagif Hamzayev – Second Nizami (Ganja) constituency #38

Mushvig Jafarov - First Kapaz (Ganja) constituency #39

Musa Guliyev – Second Kapaz (Ganja) constituency #40

Hijran Huseynova - First Sumgayit constituency #41

Tahir Mirkishili - Second Sumgayit constituency #42

Emin Hajiyev - Third Sumgayit constituency #43

Mushviq Mammadov - Sumgayit-Khizi constituency #44

Ogtay Asadov - Absheron constituency #45

Azar Guliyev - Shirvan constituency #46

Aydin Mirzazade - Mingachevir constituency #47

Ilham Mammadov - Yevlakh constituency #48

Ali Huseynov - Yevlakh -Mingachevir constituency #49

Elman Mikayilov - Absheron – Gobustan constituency #50

Azer Badamov - Gusar constituency #51

Aysel Sheydayeva - Guba constituency #52

Habil Bayramli - Guba-Gusar constituency #53

Sadig Gurbanov - Shabran-Siyazan constituency #54

Eldaniz Salimov - Khachmaz city constituency #55

Kanan Mardanov - Khachmaz village constituency #56

Nizami Garibov - Kurdamir constituency #57

Saleh Alaskarov - Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituency #58

Rashad Hajiyev - Salyan constituency #59

Etibar Akhundov - Salyan-Neftchala constituency #60

Gultakin Sadigova - Neftchala constituency #61

Aziz Alakbarli - Saatli constituency #62

Kamal Jafarov - First Sabirabad constituency #63

Ramin Mammadov - Second Sabirabad constituency #64

Ahliman Amiraslanov - Saatli-Sabirabad-Kurdamir constituency #65

Sayala Shahbazova - Bilasuvar constituency #66

Malik Hasanov – Jalilabad city constituency #67

Elman Nasirov - Jalilabad village constituency #68

Etibar Sadigov - Jalilabad -Masalli-Bilasuvar constituency #69

Mashhur Mammadov - Masalli city constituency #70

Anar Isgandarov – Masalli village constituency #71

Sarvar Aliyev - Yardımli-Masalli constituency #72

Guloghlan Baghirov - Lankaran city constituency #73

Hadi Rajabli - Lankaran village constituency #74

Javanshir Pashazade - Lankaran–Masalli constituency #75

Ziyafat Asgarov - Lankaran-Astara constituency #76

Rashad Mahmudov - Astara constituency #77

İgbal Mammadov - Lerik constituency #78

Nazim Azimov - İmishli constituency #79

Rufat Muradov - İmishli-Beylagan constituency #80

Shahin Ismayilov - Beylagan constituency #81

Tahir Rzayev - Aghjabadi constituency #82

Rashad Rahimov - Aghjabadi -Fuzuli constituency #83

Svetlana Mammadova - Fuzuli constituency #84

Arif Lazimov - Shamakhi constituency #85

Zaur Muradov - Ismayilli constituency #86

Ali Huseynov - Aghsu- Ismayilli constituency #87

Laman Hajiyeva - Goychay constituency #88

Rashad Shukurov - Goychay –Aghdash constituency #89

Javid Osmanov - Aghdash constituency #90

Ramil Hasan - Ujar constituency #91

Urfan Ahmadov - Zardab-Ujar constituency #92

Fatma Yildirim - Barda city constituency #93

Gnyaz Mammadov - Barda village constituency #94

Eldar Asadov - Tartar constituency #95

Anar Mammadov - Goranboy-Naftalan constituency #96

Aghalar Valiyev - Goranboy-Aghdam-Tartar constituency #97

Sahiba Gafarova - Shamkir city constituency #98

Nurlan Hasanov - Shamkir village constituency #99

Kamran Bayramov - Shamkir -Dashkasan constituency #100

Elshad Mirbashiroghlu - Goygol-Dashkasan constituency #101

Nizami Safarov - Samukh-Shamkir constituency #102

Sevinj Huseynova - Gadabay constituency #103

Elnara Maharramova - Gadabay -Tovuz constituency #104

Mahabbat Huseynova - Tovuz constituency #105

Niyazi Taghiyev - Tovuz-Gazakh-Aghstafa constituency #106

Samad Seyidov - Gazakh constituency #107

Nizami Jafarov - Aghstafa constituency #108

Nasib Mahamaliyev - Balakan constituency #109

Bahruz Bayramov - Zagatala constituency #110

Kamila Aliyeva - Zagatala-Balakan constituency #111

Mahir Afandi - Gakh constituency #112

Vugar Iskandarov – Shaki city constituency #113

Sudabar Ismayılova – First Shaki village constituency #114

Rahim Hasanov - Second Shaki village constituency #115

Samir Aliyev – Gabala constituency #116

Agiya Nakhchivanli - Oghuz- Gabala constituency #117

Farid Muradov - Aghdam city constituency #118

Bakhtiyar Sadigov - Aghdam village constituency #119

Jeyhun Mammadov – Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency #120

Mahir Abbaszade - Lachin constituency #121

Agil Mammadov - Kalbajar constituency #123

Elman Mammadov - Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali-Khojavand constituency #124

Imamverdi Ismayilov - Zangilan-Gubadli constituency #125

