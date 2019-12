Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to renovate roads in the city of Mingachevir.

Under the presidential order, 2.5 million manat will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the renovation of the roads connecting Gunashli, Baghlar, Uchkhoz and Tingchilik residential areas with the city.

