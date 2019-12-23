By Trend

As of 10:00 (GMT +4), the activity of voters in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan stood at 8.51 percent, a source in the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports on December 23.

As many as 423,361 people cast their ballots. The total number of voters is over 4.9 million people.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on December 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

---

