By Trend

Azerbaijan must do everything possible to avoid any violations during the municipal elections to be held Dec. 23, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

Panahov said that any violation is negatively perceived by the public.

“We must do everything possible to avoid such situations,” the chairman noted. “All elections must be held in full compliance with the Electoral Code. In recent years, awareness has played a special role in the electoral process.”

Panahov emphasized that election is a mass process.

“No one in the world is safe from election violations,” the chairman added. “Of course, we don’t want any violations to take place. Our goal is to minimize these incidents. To do this, we constantly raise awareness.”

---

