First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 16th anniversary of death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Today – December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who has left an indelible mark on the life and fate of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people. I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress," Mehriban Aliyeva said on her official Instagram page.

