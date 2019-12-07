By Trend

The first relay competitions of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation are held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The relay involves gymnasts of the national teams of Azerbaijan in various types of gymnastics and their parents, as well as coaches. The total number of relay participants is about 200 people.

Nine teams are participating in the relay - Shahdag, Odlar Yurdu, Koroghlu, Khazar, Gulustan, Karabakh, Gobustan, Goygol and Babek.

First, a parade of the teams took place, and then participants from each team talked about their goals and objectives in this relay.

The competition is watched by three main judges - Mehman Aliyev, Farid Mammadzade and Natalya Bulanova, as well as their nine assistants. The oath on behalf of the judges was made by Mehman Aliyev.

Further, under the guidance of the choreographer Ruslan Eyvazov, participants of all teams performed gymnastic exercises. The entire audience repeated gymnastic movements after the relay participants.

Then the competition began. The participants must demonstrate their athletic abilities in the games that have been prepared for them.

