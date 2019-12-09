By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan and Qatar have expressed their interest in developing military cooperation between the two countries.

The prospects for military cooperation have been discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and new Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab, the ministry’s official website reported on December 6.

Apart from the prospects of military cooperation, the sides have also discussed regional security, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

Hasanov highlighted the efforts of leaders of the two countries in the development of the Azerbaijani-Qatari relations and noted the successful development of relations in the military sphere.

The sides have noted the importance of mutual visits of servicemen, as well as the holding of Azerbaijani-Turkish-Qatari joint military exercises in terms of the development of military relations.

The Qatari diplomat also stressed that he would make every effort in the development of relations between the two countries, in particular, with regards to cooperation in the military sphere. He underlined that Qatar recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and always supports Azerbaijan’s fair position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Azerbaijani Army, which today is considered the most modern army in the Caucasus, consists of Air Force and Air Defense Forces, the Navy, and the Land Forces.

Analysts of the Global Firepower portal put Azerbaijani army to 52nd place (of 137) for 2019.

The skills and combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army are growing year by year, as the country’s Armed Forces regularly conduct military exercises. The Azerbaijani army is supplied with modern weapons and technical equipment for maintaining a high level of combat capability.

The army building process is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, as twenty percent of the country's territory is under Armenian occupation and the country is in a state of war with Armenia.

