Rainy weather is expected in Baku on October 31. Northwest wind will intensify during the day.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 11-14 C at night, 15-18 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 12-14 °C at night and 16-18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 to 765 mm mercury. Relative humidity will be 75-88 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

Rain is predicted in country's regions. Rain will intensify in some northern and eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be 10-14 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime. In mountains, the temperature will be 3-7 °C at night and 8-11 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

