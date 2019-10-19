By Trend

The results of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), which was recently held in Baku, are widely discussed in Azerbaijan, since a significant range of political and economic issues was discussed at the level of heads of state of the region countries with which Azerbaijan has long-standing historical and ethnic ties, Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Elkhan Alasgarov said, Trend reports.

The head of the Baku Network noted that the summit, in fact, outlined the priority tasks facing the Turkic states, which are united by a common history.

"The importance of this summit also lies in the fact that it discussed topical issues relating not only to the history and politics of the Turkic states, but also to the whole world. The specificity of the Turkic world is that it is multinational. Turkic countries are multiconfessional and multicultural. This is due to the fact that the Turkic peoples have come a long historical way, creating 16 great empires," Alasgarov said.

"In my opinion, the summit held in Baku gave impetus to the recognition of the great past of the Turkic peoples, since the Turkic states left a deep civilizational mark on the world stage. This is the main and characteristic feature of the Turkic countries, which today are represented in important international structures and military-political blocs. A good example is Turkey, a member of NATO. On the other hand, the Turkic countries are actively involved in the implementation of large-scale economic projects of world significance."

"Azerbaijan, as part of the great Turkic world, also makes a significant contribution to the preservation and strengthening of Islamic unity, making efforts to maintain stability and security in the region, implementing important infrastructure projects of great significance that are aimed at own national interests," Alasgarov added.

The head of the Baku Network noted that Azerbaijan's far-sighted state policy, led by President Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at supporting the interests of the Turkic states, so the summit held in Baku can be described as another successful stage on the path of Turkic unity.

