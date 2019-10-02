By Trend

The Azerbaijani servicemen who participated in the Saber Junction - 19 Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the Hohenfels Training Center in Germany returned to Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 1 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

International observers highly appreciated the professionalism of the representatives of the Azerbaijan Army in the exercises conducted by the US European Command (EUCOM), which involved the military personnel of the armies of NATO member countries and partners.

---

