The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers may meet in late September as part of the session of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York, said Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports on Sept. 17.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the seminar dedicated to the 25th anniversary of signing of the "Contract of the Century".

“The Armenian side is striking great blows to the negotiations and the steps are being taken to disrupt them,” he said.

“Therefore, the Azerbaijani side’s position will be brought to the attention of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and representatives of Armenia at the upcoming meeting,” Hajiyev added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

