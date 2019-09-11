By Trend

The accession of Azerbaijan and other countries to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has played an important role in achieving unity in Europe, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Liliane Maury Pasquier said.

Pasquier made the remarks at the conference in Baku dedicated to the 70th anniversary of PACE, Trend reports.

“Therefore, an event related to the 70th anniversary of PACE is being held in Azerbaijan,” she said.

Thanking the Azerbaijani government, Pasquier brought to the attention the fact that during the visit she met with the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament and the meetings will be also held on September 12.

She also spoke about the creation and goals of PACE.

