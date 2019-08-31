By Trend

Another group of Turkish military personnel has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the joint tactical flight exercises “TurAz Qartali-2019”, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The exercises, which will be held Sept. 2-16, will involve up to 30 aviation facilities, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, P-235 Kasa planes, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17, Sikorsky UH-70, CH-47 Chinook and ATAK/AH-1W helicopters.

