By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

A nature reserve management in Azerbaijan will launch a digital information and communication system to inform the public about its activities. The Center will ensure the creation of the site, placement and constant updating of public information on it.

Novruz Mammadov, Azerbaijani Prime Minister signed a decision approving the Statute of the Center for Management of Nature Reserves of the State Agency for Tourism.

Azerbaijan is rich with natural resources, ancient history and magnificent landscapes. The country attracts tourists with its modern architecture, resort areas, national parks, museums, historical monuments.

Recently, the country has taken drastic measures to improve the ecology of the country and these measures include innovative approach to the preservation of ecosystem.

The Center is a public legal entity engaged in activities in the areas of study from a scientific, historical and cultural point of view, propaganda, preservation, development and purposeful use of monuments, elements belonging to the historical, tangible and intangible cultural heritage at the State Agency for Tourism, as well as increasing the tourist potential of nature reserves.

There are 12 nature reserves in Azerbaijan. In total more than 2.5 percent of Azerbaijan is under protection by the government as state reserve.

Basut-Chay State Reserve, Eldar Pine State Reserve, Gara-Yaz State Reserve, Gizil-Agach State Reserve, Gobustan State Reserve, Pirgulu State Reserve, Shirvan State Reserve, Turian-Chay State Reserve, Zagatala State Reserve, Ilisu State Reserve, Ismailli State Reserve, Shahbuz State Reserve are established to preserve and protect the fauna, flora and their ecosystems.

The utilization of the lands of State natural reserves, as well as animals and plants, found within their boundaries for industrial purposes is prohibited by the law. All activities in this sector are regulated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

