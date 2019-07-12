By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku. It will be rainy in some places. Strong northwest wind will blow in capital.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +24°C at night and +26°C+31°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +28°C+30°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

Strong northwest wind on beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba.The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C, while +23-24°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Rainy weather is expected in some mountainous and foothill regions

Torrential rain will be observed in some places. Hail predicted.

West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +25°C at night, from +31°C to +36°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +18°C to +23°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz