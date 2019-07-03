By Trend

The session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held in Baku is one of the best in terms of the organization level, Senior Archaeologist of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht of Ireland Edward Bourke told Trend.

“I have participated in many sessions of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and I can say with confidence that the session being held in Baku is one of the best,” he said.

He also noted that what Azerbaijan is doing is incredible. “Azerbaijan is a small country with a rich history and culture and it holds such large-scale events at the highest level,” he added.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

