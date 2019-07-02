By Trend

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held in Baku is of great importance in terms of protecting the world cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations, a representative of Canada Mark Gustafson told Trend on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

“Baku is an incredible combination of west and east,” he said. “The city exceeded my expectations.”

He also noted that the event’s venue and its organization impressed him a lot, especially the opening ceremony.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz