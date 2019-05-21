By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict cloudy and mainly rainless weather in Baku on May 22.

North wind will be replaced by south-east one in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +15°C to +18°C at night and +23°C+28°C in the daytime in Absheron and +16°C to +18°C at night and +26°C+28°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions.However, short rain is predicted in some mountainous regions at night and in the daytime. Hail is expected in some places.

Mist will be observed in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +12°C to +17°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +5°C to + 10°C at night, and from +17°C to +22°C in the daytime.

The weather is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

