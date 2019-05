By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Viner-Usmanova was presented with the "Dostlug" order by President Aliyev.

