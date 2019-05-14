By Trend

A dinner reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the European Council Donald Tusk in honor of heads of state and government of the Eastern Partnership countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.

Prior to the reception, President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Tusk posed together for photographs.

Heads of state and government of the Eastern Partnership countries then posed for official photos.

