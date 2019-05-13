By Trend

UEFA’s Europa League final in Baku will be a memorable occasion, UK ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts said, Trend reports referring to the Facebook page of the UK embassy in Baku.

“Congratulations to Arsenal and Chelsea on reaching UEFA’s Europa League final on 29 May! Both teams have played in Baku before but not against each other,” she said. “For the first time two clubs from the Premier League will be playing each other in Baku’s magnificent stadium and I am sure it will be a memorable occasion.”

“We are expecting more British fans to travel to Baku than ever before and I am sure they will enjoy their stay in this lovely city,” Crofts added. “Azerbaijan is famous for its excellent hospitality and I know they will be guaranteed a warm welcome.”

“Later this week advance teams from the UK police, Arsenal and Chelsea will be arriving in Baku and we are all working closely with the Azerbaijan authorities in preparation for the match,” she said. “I would like to thank all those involved for their support and I wish both teams the best of luck for this special occasion.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz