By Trend

Helicopters of Azerbaijan’s Air Forces have arrived at Turkey’s Konya air base to participate in the “Anatolian Phoenix-2019” international search and rescue exercises, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan, Azerbaijani military pilots will begin preparatory training for the exercises May 13.

Two Mi-35 and two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in the exercises that will last until May 24.

---

