By Trend

A delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, First Deputy Minister of Defense Major General Oleg Belokonev has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry May 6.

The Belarusian delegation is visiting at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov.

The delegation will hold a number of meetings May 6.

---

