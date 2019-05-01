By Trend

Chairman of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman has arrived in Baku, Trend reports with reference to Iran’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

He came to Azerbaijan upon the invitation by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev to attend the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held May 2-3 in Baku.

The forum is organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with its partners including UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the Council of Europe, ISESCO and the World Tourism Organization.

The forum will be held under the motto “Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict.”

