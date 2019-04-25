President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the China Poly Group Corporation Xu Niansha in Beijing.

Chairman of the China Poly Group Corporation Xu Niansha recalled his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying he was deeply impressed by the meeting. He pointed to the China Poly Group’s cooperation with Azerbaijan in a number of areas, and expressed the company’s keenness to expand its activity in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined good opportunities for creating industrial enterprises, and for cooperation in agricultural, ICT, tourism, and other fields in Azerbaijan. Praising great development and growth in Azerbaijan's tourism sector in recent years, the head of state pointed to an increase in the Chinese tourist flow to the country thanks to visa facilitation and electronic visa application.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in various areas.

---

