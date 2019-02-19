By Trend

The Ankara-Baku relations are rapidly developing thanks to the efforts of the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents, Turkish Presidential Aide Yalcin Topcu said.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey supported each other in the most difficult periods,” Topcu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

"The Turkey-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop in all spheres as before," Topcu said, stressing that the two countries are also actively cooperating in the education sector.

“Presently, 20,000 Azerbaijani students are studying in Turkey, while 4,000 Turkish students - in Azerbaijan,” he said.

