Via social networks the Armenians call for exacerbating the incident that occurred between the Azerbaijanis and the Chechens in Moscow, Trend reports.

Armenian social network users urge compatriots to fully take advantage of this situation.

"So guys, of course, you are all aware of a joyful event for us,” social network user Arman Abovyan said. “I mean the incident between the Azerbaijanis and the Chechens in Moscow. What are our challenges? First of all, we should do everything for the conflict to further exacerbate in social networks. But we should not use the Armenian nicknames. It is necessary for no one to reproach us for exacerbating the situation. We should write offensive comments on behalf of the two sides of the confrontation. We should coordinate our actions. We will reach success in case of a new clash. But in any case, our primary task is to sow the seeds of hatred and discord.”

A conflict with the use of arms occurred in "Neolith" cafe in Moscow on Feb. 14. The police came to the scene of the accident and detained 18 people. Presumably, the Chechens were involved in the incident.

According to the eyewitnesses, the crowd broke into the cafe in the evening.

Earlier, Chief of Moscow’s Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, Lieutenant-General of Police Oleg Baranov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and representative of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Major-General of Police Akbar Yusifov said that the situation is fully controlled by the city authorities and the police and all necessary measures will be taken.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that the information about the death of 4-6 people disseminated on the internet is false. A request was voiced not to succumb to such provocations in social networks which pursue the sole purpose of creating an atmosphere of hostility and discord.

