By Laman Ismayilova
Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 11.
Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. Mils south-west wind will blow.
The temperature on the peninsula will be +6-9˚C at night, +11-14˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +7-9˚C at night, + 12-14˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.
Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70%.
Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. West wind will intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +4-8˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +4-8˚C in daytime.
The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on December 11-12 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.
