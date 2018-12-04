By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on December 5.

Drizzle is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Slight fog will be observed in some places in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +6-8˚C at night, +12-14˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%at night and 50-55% in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. The east wind will intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, 4-7˚C in daytime.

