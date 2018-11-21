By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy on November 22.

Rain is expected in some places. Mild north-eastern wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +7-9˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon and at night in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm; relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places.

Torrential rain is expected in some places, snow may fall in mountainous areas. East wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in daytime.

Humid weather can cause anxiety in some people.

