A delegation of the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) headed by Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov took part in the conference: " TURKPA in the First Ten Years and the Future of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation: New Approaches to Cooperation.", kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament reported that Dzhumabekov, speaking at the conference, congratulated those present on behalf of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Jogorku Kenesh on the 10th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking States. “Ten years ago, the Turkic-speaking countries united their efforts and created the parliamentary Assembly. This decision was historic. Over the years, the Assembly has become one of the leading parliamentary organizations in the world,” the Speaker added.

The Speaker noted that the Assembly has become an international forum to discuss a wide range of issues. “In particular, in the framework of the activities of the standing committees of the Assembly, detailed reports and recommendations on the legislative activities of our parliaments were prepared. Moreover, the exchange of experience in the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation is expanding,” he said.

At the conference, the agreements reached over the years and the results of the multifaceted interaction were also discussed, the shortcomings and suggestions were expressed on how to further achieve more effective cooperation between parliamentarians from the Turkic-speaking countries.

Dzhumabekov also stressed that the Assembly has become not only a bridge in building inter-parliamentary interaction among Turkic-speaking countries, but it also develops cultural cooperation within TURKPA, allows to bring people closer together, uniting them for common goals. As an example, the Speaker named events dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Kyrgyz writer Aitmatov held in Azerbaijan.

The Speaker expressed confidence that this conference, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of TURKPA, will contribute to the further development of cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries.

In addition, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Oktay Asadov, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin spoke at the conference.

Chairman of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Oktay Asadov focused attention on the need to strengthen the cooperation of fraternal peoples in the framework of TURKPA, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin, in turn, expressed confidence that inter-parliamentary contacts would contribute to the development of Turkic peoples. Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Binali Yıldırım stated the following: “Together we can achieve success. To do this, we need to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation”.

TURKPA is a parliamentary association of Turkic-speaking countries, whose goal is to form a mechanism of inter-parliamentary relations between Turkic-speaking countries, bringing together political views, exchanging information, promoting Turkic culture, expanding economic ties, and implementing joint projects.

The parliamentary delegation headed by the parliamentary Speaker is on a working visit to Izmir, Turkey, to participate in the 8th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States. The parliamentary delegation includes the following deputies: Salaydin Aidarov, Kaldarbek Baimuratov, Abylkaiyr Uzakbayev, Sadik Sher-Niyaz, Iskender Matraimov.

